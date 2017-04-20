Rational thought needed on guns

Rational thought needed on guns

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

The sentence is the classic response to any effort to control the distribution of handguns. Its accuracy has not been borne out in mass-shooting situations, where chaos and crowds and police involvement make the wielding of a weapon by an untrained gun owner problematic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p... 2 hr Frank Lee Annoid 4
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Apr 22 American Patriot 417
Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is... Apr 22 Get Out 3
News $25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C... Apr 20 payme 8
News Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ... Apr 19 Leslie Fish 3
News Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15) Apr 19 Fish o watha 69
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... Apr 17 javawhey 41
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC