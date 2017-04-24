Provocative ad uses bulletproof posters to challenge gun-control law
The advertisement, published Thursday morning by gun-control advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions, shows people interacting with posters in three cities - New York City, Chicago, and Washington, DC. Each poster is made from bulletproof Kevlar - with real bullet holes to prove it - and contains an ominous message about gun control.
