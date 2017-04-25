Preventing another Virginia Tech
April 16, 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting which killed 32 people back in 2007. Hampton's Dave McCain holds the annual Hogs4Hokies Spirit Ride in memory of the 32 victims, including his daughter Lauren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|5 min
|catfish252
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|14 hr
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Mon
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Mon
|okimar
|1
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|payme
|9
|My New Pistol
|Mon
|Shelly Bl
|6
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Mon
|payme
|41
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC