Preventing another Virginia Tech

April 16, 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting which killed 32 people back in 2007. Hampton's Dave McCain holds the annual Hogs4Hokies Spirit Ride in memory of the 32 victims, including his daughter Lauren.

