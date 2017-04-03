Police Chief, First Selectman Back LC Chair's Testimony On HB6200

Police Chief, First Selectman Back LC...

Newtown Legislative Council Chair and Sandy Hook Elementary School staffer Mary Ann Jacob recently testified at the state capital about the proposed HB6200, which could provide added safety for law enforcement officers. When a police officer responds to a complaint about an individual openly carrying a gun and begins approaching that person, that officer has to make split-second decisions that have the potential to result in disaster for the individual carrying the weapon, the officer, and even uninvolved citizens in their proximity.

