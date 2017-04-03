"Open carry" bill shot down

"Open carry" bill shot down

Ron Pinciaro, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence, says that urban Democrats combined with Republicans in favor of gun rights, to kill legislation that would hve required those who openly carry handguns to show their permits when asked by police. less Ron Pinciaro, executive director of CT Against Gun Violence, says that urban Democrats combined with Republicans in favor of gun rights, to kill legislation that would hve required those who openly carry ... more Legislation was expected to die Friday that would have required gun owners who openly carry their weapons, to show their permits when asked by police.

