Once-booming gun industry now recalib...

Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

President Donald Trump promised to revive manufacturing in the United States, but there's one once-burgeoning sector poised to shrink under his watch: the gun industry. Fears of government limits on guns - some real, some perceived - led to a surge in demand during President Barack Obama's tenure and manufacturers leapt to keep up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr huntcoyotes 257
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 10 hr Toms river nj 14
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 12 hr Shelly Bl 210
My New Pistol 12 hr duzitreallymatter 4
News Long-Range Shooting Tips Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 2
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 5
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 16
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC