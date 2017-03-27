Once-booming gun industry now recalibrating under Trump
President Donald Trump promised to revive manufacturing in the United States, but there's one once-burgeoning sector poised to shrink under his watch: the gun industry. Fears of government limits on guns - some real, some perceived - led to a surge in demand during President Barack Obama's tenure and manufacturers leapt to keep up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|257
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|10 hr
|Toms river nj
|14
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|12 hr
|Shelly Bl
|210
|My New Pistol
|12 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|4
|Long-Range Shooting Tips
|Fri
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|2
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Fri
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Fri
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|16
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC