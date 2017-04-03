NYPD top cop, prosecutors condemn concealed carry bill
NYPD Commissioner James P. O'Neill and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. said the legislation would make New York City less safe. A coalition of prosecutors joined NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill in urging Congress to reject the pending Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|25 min
|javawhey
|3
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|Colt45
|343
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|3 hr
|Say What
|15
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|11 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|15 hr
|payme
|228
|Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel...
|Apr 2
|payme
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC