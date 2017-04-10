NWACC in Bentonville OKs 2-month exte...

NWACC in Bentonville OKs 2-month extension of gun ban

Leaders at a community college in Bentonville have narrowly decided to keep the school's ban on concealed guns in place until a new state law allowing the weapons takes effect Sept. 1. The board at Northwest Arkansas Community College voted last year to not allow the guns through June 30, so the board had to decide whether to extend the ban for two months.

