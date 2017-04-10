New Law Goes Into Effect Limiting Emp...

New Law Goes Into Effect Limiting Employers Ability to Control Guns on Property

As of March 19, 2017, most Ohio employers became no longer able to restrict their employees from storing firearms in personal motor vehicles parked on employer premises. Under the new law, employees with concealed carry permits may keep firearms and ammunition in their personal vehicles provided employees meet two provisions.

