New Law Goes Into Effect Limiting Employers Ability to Control Guns on Property
As of March 19, 2017, most Ohio employers became no longer able to restrict their employees from storing firearms in personal motor vehicles parked on employer premises. Under the new law, employees with concealed carry permits may keep firearms and ammunition in their personal vehicles provided employees meet two provisions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|1 hr
|javawhey
|16
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|7 hr
|justice
|2
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|8 hr
|PudbertSavannah
|10
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|10 hr
|Jethro Bodine
|403
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|17 hr
|payme
|13
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|Tue
|Say What
|483
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Apr 8
|popcorn ready
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC