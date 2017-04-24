New firearm center aims to train gun owners
MARK MORAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER The Cabin Armory and Training Center will open Friday at at 10 Pethick Drive in Plains Twp. PLAINS TWP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|2 hr
|Haruko57
|52
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Wed
|payme
|47
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Tue
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Tue
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC