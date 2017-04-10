N.J. moves closer to ending stun gun ...

N.J. moves closer to ending stun gun ban for residents

Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- New Jersey is closer to settling a lawsuit that would end the state's ban on civilians buying stun guns. In court papers filed Tuesday, Attorney General Christopher Porrino conceded the state's ban on electronic arms is unconstitutional .

