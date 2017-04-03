N.H. State Police Saw Surge In Gun Sa...

N.H. State Police Saw Surge In Gun Sale Background Checks In 2016

State police report administering 59,592 gun sale background checks last year. That marks a 19 percent increase from the 50,034 background checks the department conducted in 2015.

