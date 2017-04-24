Muslim Man Who Brandished Guns At Chr...

Muslim Man Who Brandished Guns At Christian Conference Charged With Making Terrorist Threats

The Muslim man who brandished pistols, assault-style weapons and ammunition outside a Sioux Falls, S.D., Christian conference earlier this month was charged Friday with making terrorist threats, the Associated Press reports . "Be scared be f***ing terrified," he said in the video as he revealed pistols, rifles and ammunition he was carrying in his van.

