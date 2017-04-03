Miami lawmaker's leadership and 'gun-...

Miami lawmaker's leadership and 'gun-bill fatigue' disarm Legislature

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

When Anitere Flores declared, unprompted, a month ago there were a lot of controversial gun-rights measures she wouldn't support this year, the Miami Republican state senator truly set the tone for the Legislature's gun debate in 2017. With the session now half over, only a handful of the two dozen pieces of gun-related legislation proposed this year have been considered at all, and of those, only a couple have a viable path at actually becoming law.

