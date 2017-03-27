Metal detectors at Missouri Capitol might lose funding
Visitors to the Missouri Capitol may not be required to pass through metal detectors and X-ray machines before entering the building next year. A House Budget Committee stripped funding for the security measures from the state budget it advanced this week and instead authorized the Missouri Capitol police to hire five more officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|45 min
|INFIDEL
|290
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|3 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|2
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|14 hr
|CplUSMCRetired
|211
|Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel...
|23 hr
|payme
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|14
|My New Pistol
|Sat
|duzitreallymatter
|4
|Long-Range Shooting Tips
|Mar 31
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC