Metal detectors at Missouri Capitol m...

Metal detectors at Missouri Capitol might lose funding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fulton Sun

Visitors to the Missouri Capitol may not be required to pass through metal detectors and X-ray machines before entering the building next year. A House Budget Committee stripped funding for the security measures from the state budget it advanced this week and instead authorized the Missouri Capitol police to hire five more officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 45 min INFIDEL 290
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... 3 hr duzitreallymatter 2
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 14 hr CplUSMCRetired 211
News Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel... 23 hr payme 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Sat Toms river nj 14
My New Pistol Sat duzitreallymatter 4
News Long-Range Shooting Tips Mar 31 Say Whats Boyfriend 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC