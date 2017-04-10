Letter: The Tribune's anti-gun stance
Regarding the April 7 Public Forum letter, "Fact check op-eds." The Tribune's routinely prints op-eds calling law-abiding gun owners murderers and criminals, when they have murdered no one and have not been convicted of any crime, as well as other false statistics regarding "common sense" gun laws as having national support in the 80 percent range or higher.
