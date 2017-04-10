Lawmakers push national concealed car...

Lawmakers push national concealed carry reciprocity act

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KGWN

"Our right to protect ourselves is one of our most basic, if not the most basic right," said Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America. Pratt says he's encouraged about a new bill making its way through Congress this session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 41 min Haruko57 8
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 5 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 395
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 21 hr payme 11
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... Tue Say What 483
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... Tue Jagermann 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC