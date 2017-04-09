Kids who bring toy guns to school cou...

Kids who bring toy guns to school could go to jail if bill passes

Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Louisiana students, technically as young as kindergarteners, who bring toy guns to school could face criminal penalties under a proposal state lawmakers will consider during a session that begins Monday. House Bill 43, by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, would ban the possession of "imitation firearms, projectiles or ammunition" in Louisiana schools, at school-sponsored events or within 1,000 feet of campuses.

