Kids who bring toy guns to school could go to jail if bill passes
Louisiana students, technically as young as kindergarteners, who bring toy guns to school could face criminal penalties under a proposal state lawmakers will consider during a session that begins Monday. House Bill 43, by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, would ban the possession of "imitation firearms, projectiles or ammunition" in Louisiana schools, at school-sponsored events or within 1,000 feet of campuses.
