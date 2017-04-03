Kansas House could debate guns at col...

Kansas House could debate guns at colleges, hospitals

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Some Kansas lawmakers started an effort in January to roll back the controversial concealed carry policy, but several bills never got a vote or were voted down in committees. Another debate will be held Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr FormerParatrooper 326
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... 2 hr Say What 1
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 2 hr duzitreallymatter 1
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 3 hr payme 228
News Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con... Mon duzitreallymatter 2
News Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel... Sun payme 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,951 • Total comments across all topics: 280,044,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC