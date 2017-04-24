Kansas governor seeks $24M to ban gun...

Kansas governor seeks $24M to ban guns at state hospitals

Read more: Star Tribune

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback proposed Thursday spending an additional $24 million over two years on armed guards and other security measures that would allow Kansas to continue banning concealed guns at state hospitals for the mentally ill and developmentally disabled. The proposal immediately renewed a debate over allowing concealed weapons in public hospitals, mental health centers, state universities and colleges.

Chicago, IL

