Judge approves settlement over New Jersey's stun gun ban
A federal judge on Tuesday approved the agreement in which Attorney General Christopher Porrino conceded the state's ban on electronic arms is unconstitutional. The state law defines a stun gun as "any weapon or other device which emits an electrical charge or current intended to temporarily or permanently disable a person."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|6 hr
|payme
|50
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|9 hr
|payme
|47
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|14 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|19 hr
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC