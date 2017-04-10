It's time to amend the Second Amendment

It's time to amend the Second Amendment

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Vidette story from 10 hrs ago, titled It's time to amend the Second Amendment. In it, The Daily Vidette reports that:

Gunfire erupted inside an elementary school classroom Monday in San Bernardino, Calif., which left two adults and one student dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Another student was listed in stable condition at a medical center.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
Nyet. No. Nadda. Nein. Na. B for bite me.

You may have guessed I am against that move.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 36 min Jethro Bodine 403
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 7 hr payme 14
News "Open carry" bill shot down 8 hr payme 13
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... Tue Say What 483
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... Tue Jagermann 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,855 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC