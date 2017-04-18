ISRA Celebrates 'Shot Heard Round the...

ISRA Celebrates 'Shot Heard Round the World Day'

On the night of April 18th, 1775, Dr. Joseph Warren, head of the colonials in Boston, was informed that the British Regulars were going to try to seize colonial stores of firearms, gun powder, and also try to capture Patriot Leaders. He dispatched Paul Revere and William Dawes to sound the "alarm and muster".

