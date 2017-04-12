Iowa lawmakers pass the statea s most...

Iowa lawmakers pass the statea s most expansive gun rights bill ever

With one stroke of a pen, Gov. Terry Branstad is poised to make Iowa one of the friendliest states for gun owners. Lawmakers have passed a bill that many say is the most comprehensive and broadest piece of legislation on gun rights the state has seen.

