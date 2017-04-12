Iowa lawmakers pass the statea s most expansive gun rights bill ever
With one stroke of a pen, Gov. Terry Branstad is poised to make Iowa one of the friendliest states for gun owners. Lawmakers have passed a bill that many say is the most comprehensive and broadest piece of legislation on gun rights the state has seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|33 min
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|386
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|9 hr
|payme
|11
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|10 hr
|payme
|7
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|18 hr
|Say What
|483
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|Tue
|Jagermann
|8
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Apr 8
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC