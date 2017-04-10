Iowa: Governor Branstad Expands the Second Amendment Rights of Gun Owners Across Iowa
April 13, Governor Terry Branstad greatly enhanced the Second Amendment rights of gun owners across Iowa by signing House File 517 into law. HF 517 is an omnibus bill which makes many pro-gun reforms.
