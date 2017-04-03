I-GOLD organizers try to revive interest

Hundreds of yellow T-shirted Second Amendment fans marched and chanted through the streets of downtown Springfield. The tenth annual I-GOLD - Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day - was not as much as it used to be, though, now that concealed carry has been the law for a few years.

