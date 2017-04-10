How to teach kids firearm safety
Whether you come from a long line of hunters or you're just looking at getting your first gun, safety is always a priority. For those with kids, however, safety is imperative to helping your children respect, understand and enjoy the responsible use of firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|1 hr
|Marauder
|5
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|Marauder
|476
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|355
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|4 hr
|Charlie
|4
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|5 hr
|duzitreallymatter
|8
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Sat
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC