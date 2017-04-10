How to teach kids firearm safety

How to teach kids firearm safety

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Whether you come from a long line of hunters or you're just looking at getting your first gun, safety is always a priority. For those with kids, however, safety is imperative to helping your children respect, understand and enjoy the responsible use of firearms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Open carry" bill shot down 1 hr Marauder 5
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr Marauder 476
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 2 hr Latter Day Taints 355
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... 4 hr Charlie 4
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 5 hr duzitreallymatter 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Sat popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC