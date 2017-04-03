How Do We Reconcile A Drop In Violent Crime With An Explosion In Gun Sales?
There are 1 comment on the Switched story from 15 hrs ago, titled How Do We Reconcile A Drop In Violent Crime With An Explosion In Gun Sales?. In it, Switched reports that:
How do we explain that the number of guns owned by Americans keeps increasing at a rather remarkable rate, yet violent gun crimes have been fairly level since 2000 even though gun sales exploded between 2008 and 2016? You would think that, given the ease with which a gun can be used in a violent way , that the more guns we have floating around, the more violent crime would occur. But that has not been the case.
#1 9 hrs ago
What Obama was trying to do only added fuel to the fire he was fighting. If he had succeeded we all would be getting on our knees facing Mecca and praying. Those who wouldn't would of lost their heads.
