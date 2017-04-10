Help GOA Put Another Pro-Gunner in Co...

Help GOA Put Another Pro-Gunner in Congress

Montana's Congressman Ryan Zinke was recently appointed as Secretary of the Interior by President Trump, and this has opened a special election to fill his seat. And that's why I'm so excited to tell you about Republican Greg Gianforte, nominated by his state party to run for this seat against left-wing anti-gun Democrat Rob Quist in a special election on May 25th.

