Gun Sales Rise Among the Queer Community After the Election
Gun sellers have reported a surge in sales of firearms to "non-traditional" buyers like the LGBTQ community after Trump's election. The CBC spoke to gunsmiths and weapons instructors who claimed that they've seen more members of marginalized communities showing an interest in firearms.
