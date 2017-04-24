Gun rights activists gather in Lansing for Second Amendment March
Gun rights activists gathered at the Michigan State Capital for the Second Amendment March in Lansing on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. MLive was on hand to take portraits of the participants and to ask them "what does the Second Amendment mean to you?" Flemming Mathiasen, from East Lansing, stands outside of the Michigan State Capital during the Second Amendment March in Lansing on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
