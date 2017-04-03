Gun Owners Could Pack Heat in NYC Sch...

Gun Owners Could Pack Heat in NYC Schools and Bars Under Federal Bill: DA

10 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

A proposed federal bill that would let anyone with an open carry license bring their weapon into New York City - including into currently banned places like schools and bars - in a move that would significantly endanger residents here, police and prosecutors said Tuesday. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance stood alongside a dozen officials to urge federal legislators to vote against the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which has been introduced in both the House and Senate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.

Chicago, IL

