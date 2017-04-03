Gun Owners Could Pack Heat in NYC Schools and Bars Under Federal Bill: DA
A proposed federal bill that would let anyone with an open carry license bring their weapon into New York City - including into currently banned places like schools and bars - in a move that would significantly endanger residents here, police and prosecutors said Tuesday. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance stood alongside a dozen officials to urge federal legislators to vote against the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, which has been introduced in both the House and Senate.
