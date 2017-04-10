Gun-Grabbers Purposely Vague when Exp...

Gun-Grabbers Purposely Vague when Exploiting Latest School Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

"Educators should not have to fear being shot at work. Parents should not have to fear their children not returning home from school," Michael Bloomberg's oxymoronically-named Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America bleated in a blood-dancing post exploiting Monday's murders and suicide at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 33 min L Craig s Hush Pu... 386
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 9 hr payme 11
News "Open carry" bill shot down 10 hr payme 7
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 18 hr Say What 483
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... Tue Jagermann 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC