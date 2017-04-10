Gun-Grabbers Purposely Vague when Exploiting Latest School Shooting
"Educators should not have to fear being shot at work. Parents should not have to fear their children not returning home from school," Michael Bloomberg's oxymoronically-named Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America bleated in a blood-dancing post exploiting Monday's murders and suicide at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|33 min
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|386
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|9 hr
|payme
|11
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|10 hr
|payme
|7
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|18 hr
|Say What
|483
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|Tue
|Jagermann
|8
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Apr 8
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
