Gun demonstration boils down to fear

Gun demonstration boils down to fear

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Louisville Cardinal

Armed with handguns and assault rifles, over 20 demonstrators - some students - walked around U of L in an advocacy march, hoping to stir the conversation on concealed carry. "I'm not advocating to carry an AR-15 into a classroom," student organizer Aaron Spalding said during the march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 4 min Denny CranesPlace 462
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 4 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 335
News "Open carry" bill shot down 17 hr America Gentleman... 1
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment 18 hr popcorn ready 2
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 20 hr payme 7
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Sat USS LIBERTY 4
My New Pistol Apr 6 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tornado
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,286 • Total comments across all topics: 280,168,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC