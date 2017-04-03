Gun demonstration boils down to fear
Armed with handguns and assault rifles, over 20 demonstrators - some students - walked around U of L in an advocacy march, hoping to stir the conversation on concealed carry. "I'm not advocating to carry an AR-15 into a classroom," student organizer Aaron Spalding said during the march.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
