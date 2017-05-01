Gun deaths on the rise in Alabama
On Valentine's Day in 2015, 28-year-old Antonio Dujuan Billingsley was found shot to death in a parked car on Wilmer Avenue in Anniston. All those deaths were part of what federal statistics now show was Alabama's worst year for gun violence in more than a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|4 hr
|Ridgeway Boy
|67
|UK Gov't Considers Raising Shooting Club Fees b...
|6 hr
|okimar
|1
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Sun
|payme
|54
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 25
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Apr 25
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC