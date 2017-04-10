Gun deaths grimly common after protection orders
This April 3, 2017 photo shows confiscated these firearms from seven defendants who were served a Protection From Abuse order from the Lebanon County Sheriff's Office in Lebanon, Pa. Federal law forbids people under a domestic restraining order from owning a firearm, but in Pennsylvania judges typically don't order protection from abuse defendants to turn over their weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|51 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|25
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|3 hr
|Haruko57
|31
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|12 hr
|Marauder
|6
|Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on an...
|13 hr
|Marauder
|2
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|13 hr
|Marauder
|1
|It's time to amend the Second Amendment
|14 hr
|Marauder
|5
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|14 hr
|Marauder
|409
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC