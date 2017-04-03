Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers

Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers

The Legislature debated for three hours Tuesday but took no action on a controversial proposal to change Nebraska's gun laws. Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln introduced L.B. 68. It would strike down local gun laws in favor of one unified State Law.

