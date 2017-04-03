Gun Bill Raises Questions, No Answers
The Legislature debated for three hours Tuesday but took no action on a controversial proposal to change Nebraska's gun laws. Senator Mike Hilgers of Lincoln introduced L.B. 68. It would strike down local gun laws in favor of one unified State Law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|7 min
|FormerParatrooper
|286
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|41 min
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|12
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|43 min
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|369
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|5 hr
|Feinstein the Cad...
|19
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|20 hr
|javawhey
|3
|Concealed carry bills cause law enforcement con...
|Tue
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel...
|Apr 2
|payme
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC