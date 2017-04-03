Gun background checks down in Michigan in wake of Trump election
The election of a president strongly supportive of gun rights has, paradoxically, led to a drop in gun and ammunition sales, experts say. In Michigan, FBI background checks for firearm sales are down 20 percent overall for the first three months of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016.
