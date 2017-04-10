Growin' Old With Guns
Seems like the older we get our tastes in guns appears to go backwards, too. Perhaps looking back to the good old days makes seeing our time here less foreboding, perhaps even making it more enjoyable as we long for days gone by? Why is it there is something comforting about holding an old gun? When we start out as bald-faced, chiseled-cheeked young pups, we tend to like things like us.
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|1 min
|Sheriff Joe 529
|387
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|9 hr
|payme
|11
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|10 hr
|payme
|7
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|18 hr
|Say What
|483
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|Tue
|Jagermann
|8
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Apr 8
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
