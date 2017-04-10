Growin' Old With Guns

Growin' Old With Guns

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: American Handgunner

Seems like the older we get our tastes in guns appears to go backwards, too. Perhaps looking back to the good old days makes seeing our time here less foreboding, perhaps even making it more enjoyable as we long for days gone by? Why is it there is something comforting about holding an old gun? When we start out as bald-faced, chiseled-cheeked young pups, we tend to like things like us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Handgunner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 min Sheriff Joe 529 387
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 9 hr payme 11
News "Open carry" bill shot down 10 hr payme 7
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 18 hr Say What 483
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... Tue Jagermann 8
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Apr 8 popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC