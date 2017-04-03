Grandfather says three teenage armed ...

Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'did not deserve to die' ...

There are 2 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 10 hrs ago, titled Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'did not deserve to die' .

duzitreallymatte r

Since: Nov 11

1,086

Salt Lake City, UT

#1 9 hrs ago
I am thinking they didn't deserve break and enter. They weren't carrying knives and brass knuckles (both deadly weapons) to trade for ice cream cones. They carried them because they were expecting trouble and got it. They weren't wearing masks and gloves because it was cold. They knew what they were doing and knew, or should have known, the potential consequences.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#2 6 hrs ago
duzitreallymatter wrote:
I am thinking they didn't deserve break and enter. They weren't carrying knives and brass knuckles (both deadly weapons) to trade for ice cream cones. They carried them because they were expecting trouble and got it. They weren't wearing masks and gloves because it was cold. They knew what they were doing and knew, or should have known, the potential consequences.
As my ex-cop brother said, run from a knife, run towards a gun. At 20 feet a person with a knife can kill you before you have time to react. Masked, armed, does not imply good will.
Chicago, IL

