Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on anyone's rights

There are 1 comment on the Martinsville Bulletin story from 13 hrs ago, titled Goddard: Background checks don't infringe on anyone's rights. In it, Martinsville Bulletin reports that:

Colin Goddard Goddard was shot and injured in the mass shooting at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007, in which 32 of his classmates and professors were killed.

payme

Corinth, MS

#1 7 hrs ago
He left out of his article that he was PAID by Everytown (Bloomberg) to endorse his gun control in this article. Everytown was formed by Bloomberg after the failure of Mayors against gun violence which was also a Bloomberg entity.
He also left out that many citizens who have been victims of violence SUPPORT citizens owning guns for protection. He also left out that guns are used on average 1,500,000 times per year for self defense. He is actually in the minority.
The FBI and CDC can find no proof that background checks are effective at stopping violent crime. However these laws have cost the lives of innocent citizens.

http://www.foxnews.com/us/2015/06/10/no-one-h...
NJ woman murdered by ex while awaiting gun permit

Tell her that these laws don't infringe on anyone's rights!

This guy is a payed LIAR!
Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,289 • Total comments across all topics: 280,287,407

