Georgia lawmakers back bill allowing ...

Georgia lawmakers back bill allowing guns on campuses

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Georgia lawmakers sent Gov. Nathan Deal a bill on Friday that would permit licensed gun owners to carry concealed handguns on public college campuses, hoping they've made enough changes to win over the Republican who vetoed a similar measure last year. The House and Senate both approved the compromise measure after midnight Thursday, the traditional end to the legislative session, following several hours of closed-door debates between members for both chambers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Call for firearm safety measure on farms to hel... 4 hr payme 3
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 7 hr payme 258
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 17 hr Toms river nj 14
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 19 hr Shelly Bl 210
My New Pistol 20 hr duzitreallymatter 4
News Long-Range Shooting Tips Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 2
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Say Whats Boyfriend 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,989,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC