Fighting The Noise In D.C.: SilencerC...

Fighting The Noise In D.C.: SilencerCo Hits The Hill

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

For months now, the foremost issue in the shooting sports community has been the introduction of the Hearing Protection Act , a proposed bill introduced by Representatives Jeff Duncan and John Carter that, if passed, would eliminate many of the regulatory hurdles for firearms owners looking to purchase a suppressor by removing the devices from the National Firearms Act of 1934.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To... 2 hr Jagermann 8
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 2 hr javawhey 10
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 4 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 359
News "Open carry" bill shot down 5 hr Haruko57 6
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 15 hr Marauder 476
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment Sat popcorn ready 2
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC