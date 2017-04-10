Fighting The Noise In D.C.: SilencerCo Hits The Hill
For months now, the foremost issue in the shooting sports community has been the introduction of the Hearing Protection Act , a proposed bill introduced by Representatives Jeff Duncan and John Carter that, if passed, would eliminate many of the regulatory hurdles for firearms owners looking to purchase a suppressor by removing the devices from the National Firearms Act of 1934.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To...
|2 hr
|Jagermann
|8
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|2 hr
|javawhey
|10
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|4 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|359
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|5 hr
|Haruko57
|6
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|15 hr
|Marauder
|476
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|Sat
|popcorn ready
|2
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC