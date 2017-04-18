Facebook murder suspect was warned not to 'rapid fire' at gun range
There are 1 comment on the New York Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Facebook murder suspect was warned not to 'rapid fire' at gun range. In it, New York Post reports that:
The man accused of randomly gunning down a Cleveland grandfather held a concealed carry permit and had been warned not to "rapid fire" his weapon at a shooting range, according to reports. Sherwin Shooting Sports owner Blake Frederick said Steve Stephens had shot at his range within the last six months, Cleveland.com reported .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Post.
|
“Voters elect Big Bird”
Since: Jan 07
28,271
Dump American Eagle
|
#1 3 hrs ago
He's dead.... Moving on.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|21 hr
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Mon
|okimar
|1
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|payme
|9
|My New Pistol
|Mon
|Shelly Bl
|6
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|Mon
|payme
|41
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Apr 15
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC