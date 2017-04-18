Facebook murder suspect was warned no...

Facebook murder suspect was warned not to 'rapid fire' at gun range

There are 1 comment on the New York Post story from 8 hrs ago, titled Facebook murder suspect was warned not to 'rapid fire' at gun range. In it, New York Post reports that:

The man accused of randomly gunning down a Cleveland grandfather held a concealed carry permit and had been warned not to "rapid fire" his weapon at a shooting range, according to reports. Sherwin Shooting Sports owner Blake Frederick said Steve Stephens had shot at his range within the last six months, Cleveland.com reported .

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

28,271

Dump American Eagle

#1 3 hrs ago
He's dead.... Moving on.
