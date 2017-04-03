Exercising With Thom
While writing to his 15-year old nephew, Peter Carr, in 1785, regarding what he considered the best form of exercise, Thomas Jefferson wrote " I advise the gun. While this gives a moderate exercise to the body, it gives boldness, enterprise, and independence to the mind.
