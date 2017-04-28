Donald Trump delivers 100 days of 2nd Amendment victories: Chris Cox
Donald Trump delivers 100 days of 2nd Amendment victories: Chris Cox Ultimately, politicians are judged on whether they keep their promises. This president does.
Comments
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|13 hr
|payme
|53
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Wed
|payme
|47
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Tue
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|6
|Taurus Gaucho Revolver (May '06)
|Tue
|Westerner
|28
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 22
|American Patriot
|417
|Former University Professor Suggests the NRA Is...
|Apr 22
|Get Out
|3
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Apr 20
|payme
|8
