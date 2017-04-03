Despite firearm-friendly climate, mor...

Despite firearm-friendly climate, more than half of Utahns don't own a gun

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune file photo) Clark Aposhian gives instructions during a free concealed firearms permit class to Utah educators at the Salt Lake City Library, Friday, January 3, 2014. Tribune file photo) Clark Aposhian gives instructions during a free concealed firearms permit class to Utah educators at the Salt Lake City Library, Friday, January 3, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm... 1 hr huntcoyotes 453
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 6 hr Holy Silicon Wafer 334
News "Open carry" bill shot down 10 hr America Gentleman... 1
News The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment 11 hr popcorn ready 2
News Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd... 14 hr payme 7
News A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11) 19 hr USS LIBERTY 4
My New Pistol Apr 6 Say Whats Boyfriend 5
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC