Despite firearm-friendly climate, more than half of Utahns don't own a gun
Tribune file photo) Clark Aposhian gives instructions during a free concealed firearms permit class to Utah educators at the Salt Lake City Library, Friday, January 3, 2014. Tribune file photo) Clark Aposhian gives instructions during a free concealed firearms permit class to Utah educators at the Salt Lake City Library, Friday, January 3, 2014.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|huntcoyotes
|453
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|6 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|334
|"Open carry" bill shot down
|10 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|The Second Amendment vs. the Fourth Amendment
|11 hr
|popcorn ready
|2
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|14 hr
|payme
|7
|A kinder, gentler Ted Nugent comes to Britt ...... (Jul '11)
|19 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|My New Pistol
|Apr 6
|Say Whats Boyfriend
|5
