DeSantis Reliant Holster
DeSantis introduces three new holsters to its growing product line. The Reliant, a magazine carrier, is ambidextrous and keeps the magazine both high and tight.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|Thu
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Wed
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Apr 19
|Fish o watha
|69
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Apr 19
|catfish252
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 18
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Apr 17
|okimar
|1
