Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad C...

Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To Fight Concealed Carry

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 6 hrs ago, titled Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To Fight Concealed Carry. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A democratic pro-gun control group plans to spend up to $25 million in ads during the 2018 midterms against concealed carry legislation. Everytown for Gun Safety was founded by former Republican mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg.

Say What

Omaha, NE

#1 16 min ago
It seems Mikey and Shannon have only had luck in liberal strongholds.

In conservative areas - not so much.
Chicago, IL

