Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To Fight Concealed Carry
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 6 hrs ago, titled Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To Fight Concealed Carry. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
A democratic pro-gun control group plans to spend up to $25 million in ads during the 2018 midterms against concealed carry legislation. Everytown for Gun Safety was founded by former Republican mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg.
#1 16 min ago
It seems Mikey and Shannon have only had luck in liberal strongholds.
In conservative areas - not so much.
