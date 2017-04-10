There are on the The Daily Caller story from 6 hrs ago, titled Democrat Group Plans $25 Million Ad Campaign To Fight Concealed Carry. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

A democratic pro-gun control group plans to spend up to $25 million in ads during the 2018 midterms against concealed carry legislation. Everytown for Gun Safety was founded by former Republican mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.