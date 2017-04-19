Czechs Seek Pro-Gun Constitutional Amendment In Face Of EU Gun Control
Most recently, the Czech government has contemplated taking the drastic step of amending the country's constitution in order to better protect the rights of Czech citizens to possess guns for self-defense. This latest move by Czech officials comes as the EU is winding up its plans to further restrict gun owner rights by amending the EU Firearms Directive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$25 Million Dollars Pledged To Stop Concealed C...
|9 hr
|payme
|8
|Constitutional carry bills have South Carolina ...
|Wed
|Leslie Fish
|3
|Bristol Palin is engaged (May '15)
|Wed
|Fish o watha
|69
|Senate votes to allow concealed carry without p...
|Wed
|catfish252
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Apr 18
|Say What
|415
|Grandfather says three teenage armed robbers 'd...
|Apr 17
|javawhey
|41
|Media fails when it puts advocacy before facts
|Apr 17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC