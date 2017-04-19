Czechs Seek Pro-Gun Constitutional Am...

Czechs Seek Pro-Gun Constitutional Amendment In Face Of EU Gun Control

Most recently, the Czech government has contemplated taking the drastic step of amending the country's constitution in order to better protect the rights of Czech citizens to possess guns for self-defense. This latest move by Czech officials comes as the EU is winding up its plans to further restrict gun owner rights by amending the EU Firearms Directive.

